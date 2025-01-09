Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Call It Quits — A Look at Their Relationship Timeline Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have separated after nearly 17 years of marriage. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 9 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After nearly 17 years of marriage, the couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have called it quits and are heading for divorce. As we await further information, let's take a look back at their relationship timeline.

2004: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren meet on a film set.

The pair first crossed paths in Vancouver in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. Jessica portrayed Sue Storm, and Cash worked as a director's assistant. The two began dating shortly after meeting.

December 2007: Jessica and Cash are expecting their first child together.

In early December 2007, just over three years into their relationship, it was announced that Jessica and Cash were expecting their first child together. At the time, Jessica told People she was in "frantic nesting mode" and had taken a break from work to prepare their home for the baby.

December 2007: Cash and Jessica get engaged.

During the Christmas holiday, Jessica was seen wearing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger. Not long after, her representatives confirmed that the couple was engaged.

May 19, 2008: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren get married.

Less than five months after getting engaged, Jessica and Cash tied the knot in a low-key courthouse ceremony. In 2022, Jessica shared the spontaneous story of their elopement with Glamour UK: "We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!" she explained. "It wasn't planned. It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.'"

June 7, 2008: The couple welcomes their first child.

Just a few weeks after their wedding, Jessica and Cash became parents! On June 7, the Honey actress gave birth to their daughter, Honor Marie Warren.

Feb. 16, 2011: Jessica and Cash announce they are expecting their second child.

In mid-February 2011, Jessica and Cash revealed that they were expecting their second child! She shared the news on social media, saying, "Honor is going to be a Big Sister!" The actress also thanked fans for their past support and expressed excitement for the new addition. Cash also shared his joy on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "@jessicaalba [and I] are beyond excited about the news! Honor is going to be a great big sister. Thank you all for the wonderful messages!!"

Aug. 13, 2011: Jessica and Cash welcome their second child.

Nearly six months after the announcement, Jessica and Cash welcomed their second daughter, Haven Garner Warren, on August 13. The couple later shared with People that Haven was born still inside her amniotic sac, which inspired her name. "Cash said, 'She was born in her safe haven,'" the actress said. "And so there we had it."

July 17, 2017: Cash and Jessica share that they are expecting their third child.

To announce her third pregnancy, Jessica enlisted the help of her two daughters! She posted a boomerang on Instagram of herself, Honor, and Haven holding up numbered balloons as she cradled her baby bump. "[Cash] and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏," Jessica captioned the adorable post.

Dec. 31, 2017: The couple welcomes their third child.

The longtime couple kicked off the new year in the best way possible with the arrival of their third child, a baby boy, on Dec. 31, 2017. "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" the Dark Angel star wrote on social media. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5."

Jan. 18, 2021: Jessica credits Cash for helping her overcome self-doubt.

Despite her success, Jessica has opened up about struggling with imposter syndrome. In an interview with People, she shared, "I always felt like it was God, and luck and magic that had got me here. But I think being with my husband over these years, he let me know, 'Hey, it's all the hard work you've always put in. You deserve to be here as much as anyone else.' And over time I guess I've sort of let that sink in and marinate."

Aug. 21, 2023: Cash says he and Jessica once broke up due to his "jealousy."

Four years into their relationship, Jessica and Cash briefly split. On the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Cash admitted he struggled with jealousy when they first started dating. "I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys," he said. "It just wasn't making me feel good. We broke up." He added, "I was turning into an a------, and so we broke up. During that time apart, I made a promise to myself to channel that [jealousy] in a different way."

April 2024: Jessica reveals that she and Cash have "become roommates."

Despite things seeming great, Jessica opened up about her marriage on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's BDA Baby podcast in April 2024. She admitted that she and Cash had "just become roommates." "It's all rosy for the first 2 ½ years, but after that, you become roommates," she shared. "You're just going through the motions. It's the responsibility. It's a lot of checking the boxes."

May 19, 2024: The couple celebrates their 16th wedding anniversary.

In May 2024, Jessica marked their 16th wedding anniversary with a carousel of photos on Instagram. "I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family," the Sin City actress penned in the caption. "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another."

Jan. 8, 2025: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split up.