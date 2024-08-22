Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jessica Alba Has Been Married for 16 Years — Meet Her Beau Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been married for 16 years and have three kids. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 22 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @jessicaalba

Relationships in Hollywood are never easy — just ask any celeb divorce lawyer. Whether intentionally or not, some celebrities choose to marry someone outside the industry. Matt Damon fell for a bartender. Patrick Dempsey married his hairdresser. Heck, even acting legend Meryl Streep married a sculptor. This brings us to Jessica Alba, who also married a non-celeb: producer Cash Warren.

They met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four while Cash was working as the director’s assistant. Jessica Alba is married — and happily so. Let’s take a look at their relationship history.

2004: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren meet for the first time.

The pair met in 2004 when Jessica starred as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four. As the director’s assistant, Cash took Polaroid images of Jessica wearing different contact lenses. Suffice it to say, it was love at first sight. "Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, 'I met this guy and I feel like I've known him forever and I'm gonna know him for the rest of my life,'” she told Cosmopolitan in 2010.

2007: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announce that they are expecting their first child.

Three years after dating, Jessica's rep confirmed that the couple was expecting. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, Jessica took a break from acting and entered into “frantic nesting mode.” But that wasn’t the only exciting news for the couple in 2007. Around the same time, they also announced that they were engaged after the actress was spotted with a ring.

May 2008: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren get married.

A month before Jessica’s due date, the couple married in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills.

June 2008: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have their first child.

In 2008, the couple’s first bundle of joy arrived. They named their daughter Honor Marie Warren.

February 2011: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announce that they are expecting their second child, who then arrives that summer.

The Honest Company founder went directly to her fans to reveal that she and Cash were expanding their family. "I thought I'd drop by to let you all in on some exciting news — Honor is going to be a Big Sister!" she shared on social media. "Cash and I are thrilled and wanted to share the news directly with you so you didn't hear about it somewhere else.” Their second daughter, Haven Garner Warren, was welcomed into the world in August 2011.

July 2017: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announce that they are expecting their third child, who then arrives on New Year's Eve.