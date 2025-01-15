“12 Days at a Time” — Man Blasts FB User for Complaining About Flight Attendant’s Onboard Luggage "I think it's just you." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 15 2025, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ichbinvin

A former flight attendant named Kevin (@ichbinvin) challenged a Facebook post that claims flight attendants are taking up valuable overhead bin space reserved for carry-on luggage by placing their own bags in them. He shared his thoughts in a TikTok post explaining why this isn't the case, prompting a varied response from other users on the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin begins his video by speaking directly into the camera. Pasted into his clip via a green screen is an image capture of a Facebook post. His floating head over the video narrates his criticisms with the viewpoint expressed in the social media post. Furthermore, he attributes the Facebook user's remarks as the reason why folks may encounter a grumpy airline worker.

"If you've ever wondered why airline crews in general seem like they're irritated. Or in a bad mood, this is why," the TikTok user claims at the top of the clip. The post he's referring to leads with: "Found this and forgot to post."

Article continues below advertisement

Going on, the Facebook user details why she has a bone to pick with flight attendants. "Anyone who has ever traveled, and the concern is 'will there be room for my carry on bag.' It has become a pain I think for every traveler out there."

Article continues below advertisement

The FB poster, who goes by Deidre Palagian, is indeed talking about a prevalent phenomenon frequent airline commuters may have noticed. Throngs of folks with carry-on bags eagerly attempt to board the plane early, in the hopes of keeping their carry-on luggage with them.

It's understandable why folks would be concerned about their carry-on luggage close by. If they don't have any checked baggage, then that means they don't need to wait for it at the baggage carousel after their flight, saving them some time once they're off the plane.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ichbinvin

Additionally, they also don't have to worry about their airline potentially losing their luggage, or someone rifling through their bags and taking whatever goodies they have in there. And if you do travel on airplanes often, you'll probably notice there are many instances where prior to boarding, flight attendants will ask folks if they'd like to check their carry-ons free of charge.

Article continues below advertisement

This is attributed to the amount of limited space on airplanes. Deidre goes on to explain she isn't a fan of this practice and she thinks that flight attendants are partially to blame for this limited overhead space. "This answers your question ... As I was walking to my seat, I noticed that 'their' luggage was up in the overhead bins and there all through the overhead space."

As a paying customer of the airline, Deidre didn't think it was right for employees of the airline to take up the overhead carry-on space. "And you wonder why there is no room for yours. One seat, one bag." Appended to her Facebook post was a photograph of a flight attendant presumably walking onto a flight with her own baggage in tow.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ichbinvin

Kevin went on to state in his clip: "This person is upset and posted on Facebook because a flight attendant had brought bags to work. Now to begin I'm struggling to find the flaw in logic here. Because, to me, this is the equivalent of getting mad at somebody who works in an office for putting their lunch in the fridge. Like, do you know what the job of a flight attendant entails?"

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok user went on to explain why he believes it's unfair for someone to get angry with a flight attendant just for bringing their bags on board. "It entails traveling and being away from home. And they might need to bring a change of clothes. And literally, no matter what angle you look at it, a flight attendant is gonna need to bring a bag to work. Because when I was a flight attendant I would stack my trips."

Kevin then delves into his own experience of working as a flight attendant, stating that due to his work schedule, he would need to ensure he was adequately packed for the successive trips he would have to constantly make. "I would usually be away from home for like nine or 12 days at a time. And every single flight attendant knows, or will know at some point in their career, that even if you work a turn, you need to bring a bag."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ichbinvin

According to Kevin, not bringing luggage isn't an option for flight attendants. Moreover, he dispels Deidre's argument that flight attendants are responsible for overhead bin congestion. He attributes this to people stacking their personal items in these bins. Their proper place, he states, is beneath a chair.

Article continues below advertisement

"And you wonder why there's no room for your bag? I don't wonder. It's because nobody listens to the announcements and nobody puts their one personal item underneath the seat in front of them. And nobody hangs onto their winter coat until the end of boarding."

Kevin says that he knows this from his own personal flight attendant experience. "I remember making that announcement during boarding every single time I felt like I was being pranked. One personal item goes underneath the seat in front of you. And I'd be making that announcement and somebody would literally be in the middle of the plane making eye contact with me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ichbinvin

He went on stating that despite making these announcements, folks just didn't want to listen. "While putting all of their bags, plus a coat and overhead bin taking up three bins." To cap off his video, he rejected Deidre's argument that this is a mass gripe many air travelers have. "And no I don't think it's become a pain for every traveler out there. I think that's just you."