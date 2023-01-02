Woman Claims She Found Luggage Outside Apartment Complex After United "Lost" It
Twitter user Valerie Szybala (@vsyzb) went viral on the social media application after claiming United Airlines lied to her about the location of her checked baggage. She claimed that United doesn't know where her luggage was and that a customer service representative stopped responding to her once she requested information on the company's lost baggage policy.
Valerie went on to say that after checking in on the location of the Apple airtag she placed inside of her luggage, she saw that it was located in a residential apartment complex "for over a day."
She added that she found other "emptied United Airlines bags" placed near the dumpsters of the same apartment complex.
She urged other users on the platform to share her tweet so that other United passengers who may be missing their bags can be aware of what could be potentially happening to their own belongings.
Valerie would go on to say that her decision to air her grievances on social media stemmed from a conversation she had with a United Employee, which she provided screenshots of in a follow-up tweet. After informing the customer service rep that she found empty United Passengers' bags by a dumpster in the apartment complex her Airtag sent her to, she was told to "calm down."
The worker would go on to say that her bag was at "the delivery service" and when she queried why her Airtag is saying it's at the apartment complex, the worker replied with, "We will deliver the bag to you, don't worry."
Valerie repeatedly asks the employee why her Airtag is showing her bag as being at the apartment complex, who eventually tells her that they don't have an explanation as to why it's there. Valerie did notice that her bag had moved which she hoped meant would ultimately end up at her house.
That turned out to be a false alarm, however, as the bag ended up back at the apartment complex for another night, then it ended up at a McDonald's, then back at the apartment complex. She would ultimately get a text message from someone who said that they worked with DCA Couriers United apologizing for the delay in her receiving her bag.
According to the employee, the reason why it took them so long to get her bag delivered to her was because it was under a different passenger's name.
She contacted the individual to get her bag and says that she brought two separate news crews with her and that she didn't really push questions into what she felt was a "sketchy" experience as she was so happy to be reunited with her long-lost luggage.
However, Valerie added that she didn't believe the courier was telling the truth and she had heard from another resident of the complex that the empty luggages she initially found near the dumpsters weren't thrown out with trash collection. Rather, they were brought back inside.
She ended her tweet saga with a few suggestions for folks who are planning on checking their luggage with an airline while traveling: stating that folks should most certainly use a tracking device like an Apple Airtag. She added that photographing the inventory of your luggage will go a long way in the event you need to file an insurance claim for lost luggage or personal items.
Her final bit of advice is to never elect to have a delivery service bring your bag to you as her experience with the courier service was "sketchy."
Have you ever had to deal with retrieving checked luggage from an airline? Did you use a delivery service to get it back?