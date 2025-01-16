Duolingo Hilariously TikTok Responds to RedNote Migration: "Raw, Next Question!" "Mandarin phrases for beginners. Welcome TikTok refugee!" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 16 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @Duolingo

When you think of apps to learn a new language, a few might jump to mind. But we're betting that the very top of your list starts with Duolingo. The omnipresent owl-faced app has over half a billion learners, and it turns language and music lessons into a fun and competitive progression that encourages users to not only enjoy learning but to keep coming back.

However, that's not the only thing Duolingo is known for. At least, in the last few years. The app, fronted by a green owl with an attitude, frequently weighs in on current events and tackles viral trends. As users on TikTok have been migrating to a Chinese-owned video app called RedNote ahead of the Jan. 19, 2025, TikTok ban, Duolingo had a few thoughts on the subject. And Duolingo's TikTok account has now responded to the RedNote migration in the most hilariously Duolingo way possible.

Duolingo's TikTok account has hilariously responded to the RedNote migration.

Over on Duolingo's TikTok account, they're full of pop culture videos. From Squid Game and Squishmallows to Roblox and memes, Duolingo has managed to harness the heart of what it means to be socially aware and plugged into social media in 2025. One of the app's last videos ahead of the Jan. 19, 2025, ban date was targeted at poking fun at the fact that users are moving over to the RedNote app en masse. For context, RedNote is primarily in the Chinese language, Mandarin.

In the video, uploaded on Jan. 15, 2025, Duolingo appears as a person wearing a plush owl mask. The video begins with, "Mandarin phrases for beginners. Welcome TikTok refugee!" The video then provides a Mandarin translation. They also translate, "My Shaayyla," "In the clerb, we all speak Mandarin," "I'm now a Mandalarian," and one other phrase, which we'll get to in a moment.

In the comments, TikTok users get in on the fatalistic humor, with one user quipping, "The devil works hard, but Duo works harder." Sandwich company Subway even responded, writing, "Saving this for later." To which Duolingo replied, "Meet me on RedNote." Mr. Clean wrote, "This is exactly what I was looking for." Dozens of other high-profile brands and users responded with memes and humor, showing that the vast majority of companies and users on TikTok aren't ready for the video app to go down.

What does "raw, next question" mean? It's very NSFW, so turn your screen a little.

And now, let's address that "other phrase" we didn't mention before. There's a good reason for leaving it out: here's your warning that the definition of the phrase is NSFW, so turn your laptop, and shield your phone. As part of their helpful Mandarin translations, Duolingo also offered the translation for, "Raw, next question." What does it mean, you might ask?

According to UrbanDictionary.com, it means, "When someone is just so hot that you would let them hit it without protection. Raw meaning without protection and next question meaning that’s all you need to say about that person in order to get your point across about the level of hot they’re on."

If you're surprised that Duolingo threw a raunchy meme phrase in amongst the roses, don't be. Duolingo's app is known for biting wit, sarcasm, and cutting-edge meme lord humor.