American Users on RedNote Are Now Helping Chinese Users With Their English Homework "This is how we build relations with China if our government's not going to." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 15 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@Jazykins

While some American users of TikTok see RedNote as a safety net in case TikTok does really get banned, others have already embraced the unexpected benefits of the China-based app. According to some users who have already checked it out, Americans are helping Chinese people with their English homework on RedNote.

Of course that's not the only benefit of the app, which has been described by TikTok users as a mix of Pinterest, Instagram, and even Tumblr. But getting homework help from English speaking users is something no one expected. At the same time, American users have shared on social media that they are slowly learning some Mandarin words. For many, it's an unexpected merging of two different cultures.

Americans are helping Chinese people on RedNote with their English homework.

With the news of TikTok's expected ban running rampant throughout TikTok, longtime users and creators looked elsewhere for a possible replacement. Whether or not it's RedNote remains to be seen. However, the Mandarin short form video app is certainly similar to TikTok, and English-speaking TikTok users have spoken highly of it so far.

So much so that some have shared their experience of either helping Chinese people with their homework that has to do with the English language, or witnessing other American users doing it. When one user asked Americans for help with their homework, American users on RedNote replied in the comments on RedNote to share the answers to the screenshots of homework that were provided.

The Chinese people on Xiaohongshu are now asking Americans for help with their English homework LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/nAL3cedS85 — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) January 13, 2025

When someone shared this on X (formerly Twitter), another user tweeted that it's one way "we build relations with China." Another user wrote in the thread, "Idk how real any of this is, but the idea of average kids from two enemy countries becoming friendly because of govt control/social media monopolies is ironic and incredible."

You can change the language settings on RedNote to English.