RedNote Might Be Some TikTok Creators' Best Shot at Keeping Their Content Going RedNote is based in China with Mandarin as the primary language on the app. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 14 2025, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Google Play Store

With the end of TikTok looming ahead for the most dedicated TikTok users and creators, the question of “where next” was heavy on their minds. Luckily, they found out about the existence of RedNote, a similar short form video platform that can be downloaded to phones in a pinch. But who owns RedNote? Because it’s so similar to TikTok, there are concerns that the Supreme Court could also take issue with this app.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike TikTok, though, RedNote’s first language is Mandarin rather than English. And until now, most of the users were primarily from China. Still, because of the similarities between the two apps, some have wondered who owns RedNote and if they have or had anything to do with TikTok at some point. It's hard to deny the similarities.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Owns RedNote?

RedNote is owned by Xingyin Information Technology, ltd. a company based in Shanghai. The company developed and released the app in 2013, and it became a fast growing social media platform in China. Since TikTok was banned in China in 2020, RedNote rose to prominence even further as a sort of stand-in type of app. Much like it appears to be doing for American and English-speaking users now.

Since its conception, RedNote has managed to rake in billions of dollars in revenue. Or, according to the more exact (or close to it) numbers from the Financial Times, more than $17 billion. RedNote, called Xiaohongshu in China, reportedly snagged the attention of venture capital firm DST Global, according to the outlet. The firm was founded by Israeli investor Yuri Milner.

Article continues below advertisement

Lmao at thousands of people downloading Rednote (the version of tiktok that is actually owned by China) to spite the U.S. government, finding themselves having lovely interactions with the millions of Chinese citizens on the app & inadvertently undoing decades of U.S. propaganda. pic.twitter.com/2OVe06tTpz — abby (@abby4thepeople) January 13, 2025 Source: Twitter/@abby4thepeople

Does the owner of TikTok also own RedNote?

Although RedNote and TikTok have a similar style, and even a catchy one-word name for English-speaking users to remember, they are not owned by the same company. The Chinese company ByteDance owns TikTok. The same company acquired Musical.ly in 2017 and changed it to TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Besides having totally different companies backing them, TikTok and RedNote have other differences that set them apart from one another. For starters, the guidelines for posting on each app include importance placed on different things. In the fine print for RedNote, it mentions having “empathy” when sharing things in videos that show off personal wealth. The fine print also advises against using influence as a top creator to change the minds or opinions of others.