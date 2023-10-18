Home > Entertainment Duolingo Users Are Claiming That Duo Is Melting — Here's Why That's Happening Users of the language learning app Duolingo are reporting that the app's mascot, Duo, is melting. Here's why this is happening to some users. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 18 2023, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: duolingo

In October 2023, some users started reporting that the app's mascot, Duo, appeared to be melting.

OK, confession time. I am learning a new language on Duolingo and have even accumulated a streak. Every day I tap the friendly green owl app mascot on my phone and dive into my Spanish lessons. But today, I noticed something a little strange. My pal Duo looked awful. Like dang Duo, did you have a rough night in the nest?

Immediately, I was concerned about my feathered friend. He looked as if he was melting. But why would he be melting? I tease that it's because of my fire streak, but somehow I don't think that's the reason. Even after tapping into the app to do my daily lesson, I still couldn't figure it out.

I asked around to see if other folks who frequent the app also noticed a change in Duo's appearance on their phones, but many reported that Duo was well on their phones. However, a wider search on the internet proved that it was happening to other Duolingo users, just not all users. Numerous Duolingo app users expressed concern for Duo's alarming new look on X (the platform previously known as Twitter).

One user on Reddit even teased that Duolingo was melting from the sun. Given that we are living in a time of climate change, that could be a possible explanation. But it's unlike Duo to make such a bold statement without sharing ways we could help. It had to be something else. So, why is Duo melting? Below, we explore the reason why.

Why is Duolingo app mascot, Duo, melting?

If your Duolingo app appears to be melting, worry not. A spokesperson for Duolingo provided the following statement to Distractify: "The melting Duo you see is a new app icon that learners will see for a limited time. If learners have the latest version of the Duolingo app downloaded, they should see melting Duo as the app icon. The purpose of the new app icon is to encourage learners to open the app."