We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
language-learning-with-netflix-1581717695255.jpg
Source: YouTube

The "Language Learning With Netflix" Extension Is Ready to Make You Multilingual

By

Netflix subscribers, have we got a browser extension for you. "Language Learning with Netflix" appears to be the latest feature sweeping the internet, and aims to help you become bilingual, or trilingual — heck, why not use it to become a hyperpolyglot! Here’s how it works.

"Language Learning with Netflix" runs on Google Chrome.

You can download the extension using Google Chrome on desktop, and it’s also compatible with laptop computers running on Windows and MacOS. Obviously, you need an active Netflix subscription in order for the feature to work.

Once downloaded, the extension allows you to watch movies and shows on the platform with two sets of subtitles: one in the language you’re trying to learn and one in your native tongue. The tool currently includes 17 languages.