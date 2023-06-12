Home > Life Goals > Food Bring on the Plush! Squishmallows Will Be Available in McDonald's Happy Meals Soon When will Squishmallows be in Happy Meals? Toy lovers are excited to get their hands on the best-selling plush toys courtesy of McDonald's. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 12 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@funkopopsnews

Bring on the plush! Ever since McDonald’s introduced their famous Happy Meal in 1979 — made with children in mind — the fast-food chain has included a small toy with the purchase. As McDonald’s has grown over the years, the toys offered range from small action figures or characters from children’s movies to sustainable paper-based toys and books and soft toys.

Now, the fast-food giant is upping the ante with a partnership with Jazwares, who happens to create the No.1 best-selling plush toy, Squishmallows. Squishmallows are different squishy animals with unique designs, names, hobbies, and interests. So, when will children, and maybe even some adults, be able to get their hands on the plush toys? Here’s the full scoop.

When will Squishmallows be in Happy Meals? Details ahead.

Let’s start with the good news! According to a press release shared by Jazwares, Squishmallows will be available in Happy Meals across the country. There will be 24 collectible Squishmallows available.

However, the bad news is that there is no telling when McDonald’s lovers can expect the plush toys to arrive at restaurant locations. But, some reports share that the plush toys will be available sometime in Summer 2023. Participating McDonald’s locations are also set to offer 10 to 12 Squishmallows.

Dear McDonalds,



When are y’all releasing the Squishmallow Happy Meals? — Anna Clay Adams (@annaclayadams) June 8, 2023

“In partnering with McDonald’s we can bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares said.

Gerhard continued: "Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands.”

@McDonalds is today squishmallow happy meal start?? — Deanna (@Pinkgrl68) June 12, 2023

Select Squishmallow designs will come with a custom playlist.

Talk about a two-in-one offering! Not only will children get to play with the plush toys, but they’ll also be able to listen to some tunes during the process.

Jazwares shared that 14 out of the 24 Squishmallows will feature an “exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that will encapsulate the plush’s personality.” Anyone can simply scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box or the Squishmallows packaging to listen to the customized playlist.

