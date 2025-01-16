Distractify
Home > Entertainment

‘Twin Peaks’ Director David Lynch Has Died at Age 78 — What Was His Cause of Death?

The beloved artist was open about his battle with emphysema before he passed away.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Jan. 16 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET

David Lynch
Source: MEGA

Hollywood mourns another loss as director and writer David Lynch has died. The visionary behind Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks was 78 at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Before he died, David had begun opening up about his health and revealed that he had developed a chronic illness. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

David Lynch
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

What was David Lynch's cause of death?

David's direct cause of death is unknown as of this writing. However, he shared in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with emphysema, a chronic lung condition, after a lifetime of smoking, which began when he was 8. David told People his condition had declined that he relied on supplemental oxygen to breathe and was unable to walk around a room without feeling exhausted.

The Blue Velvet director used his situation to warn other smokers of what could come after prolonged use. Still, it's unclear whether the emphysema was a direct cause of his Jan. 16 death. David's family hasn't confirmed the cause either, though they released a statement on his Facebook account to announce his death. The statement focused on the director's life and the legacy he left behind.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," the family's post wrote. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

During David's decades-long career in Hollywood, he was nominated for multiple Oscars, including one for his 1987 film, The Elephant Man. While he never won any Oscars for his movies, he was rewarded with an honorary Oscar in 2020. David shared that his emphysema had made it difficult for him to direct. In 2024, he released a short film, "We'll Deliver 'Em," and reportedly had a TV show in the works, per IMDb.

David leaves behind his estranged wife, Emily Stofle, and four children, Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Old 'Dune' Cast Versus the Original

The 'Dune' Universe Spans 21 Books, So We Could Get a Ton of Movies

The Adventures of Archie Andrews and Pals in 'Riverdale' Will Soon End — Here’s Why

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.