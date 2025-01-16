‘Twin Peaks’ Director David Lynch Has Died at Age 78 — What Was His Cause of Death? The beloved artist was open about his battle with emphysema before he passed away. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 16 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood mourns another loss as director and writer David Lynch has died. The visionary behind Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks was 78 at the time of his death.

Before he died, David had begun opening up about his health and revealed that he had developed a chronic illness. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

What was David Lynch's cause of death?

David's direct cause of death is unknown as of this writing. However, he shared in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with emphysema, a chronic lung condition, after a lifetime of smoking, which began when he was 8. David told People his condition had declined that he relied on supplemental oxygen to breathe and was unable to walk around a room without feeling exhausted.

The Blue Velvet director used his situation to warn other smokers of what could come after prolonged use. Still, it's unclear whether the emphysema was a direct cause of his Jan. 16 death. David's family hasn't confirmed the cause either, though they released a statement on his Facebook account to announce his death. The statement focused on the director's life and the legacy he left behind.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," the family's post wrote. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."