The ‘Dune’ Universe Is Massive and It Looks Like There’s Plenty of Room for More

The ‘Dune’ Universe Is Massive and It Looks Like There’s Plenty of Room for MoreBy Mustafa Gatollari
Oct. 23 2021, Published 10:10 a.m. ET
When you're dealing with top professionals, what marks their work as truly great is their specialty. What's unique and/or "boutique" about their work, what's their specific fingerprint that they sharpen more and more with each project they release?
Some directors excel at telling more enclosed, provincial narratives: a film like Out of the Furnace hits its feelings and says what it needs to say in a much different way than a movie like Dune, or Denis Villeneuve's other films. Frank Herbert's series of novels have finally been created into a film that people seem to love, so will there be more?
How many 'Dune' movies will there be? Ideally, 2.
Want to know what's weird? Warner Bros. Dune is called "Part 1" but sequel hasn't been officially greenlit by the studio yet, however, audiences and critics seem to agree that the film although "unwieldy" at times due to the sheer breadth of source material its covering, is a brilliant work of art that manages to bring the book to life.
The Dune saga has sold a whopping 20 million copies and there are a total of 16 books in the entire series. It's been translated in a bunch of different languages so naturally, production studios and screenwriters have dreamt of taking that built-in fanbase to translate that success to the screen, but it hasn't been so easy.
David Lynch's 1984 Dune film with Sting was a massive flop, but cinephiles swear up and down that the director's cut was actually a sprawling masterpiece that was ruined by production decisions to trim down its final run time.
Villeneuve's Dune doesn't try to reconcile the series' entire story in a two-hour and 35 minute run-time, which is why it's so successful.
If you watched Blade Runner 2049, another film of Villeneuve's, then you know he's got a flair for Sci-Fi epics. While that movie saw a new life on DVD and Blu-Ray (the original Blade Runner film with Harrison Ford underperformed at the box office only to become a cult classic later too), the jury is still out on how Dune will perform at the box office and HBO Max (as of this writing) but the director seems hopeful about a sequel.
In an interview with Inverse, he remarked that he is "standing with one foot in the air, waiting for the permission to make part two."
What that probably means is the WB is waiting to see how well the first flick does before they commit to a part two. It managed to pull in $5.1 million in IMAX theaters on Thursday night early openings, not bad considering most movies aren't generating the kind of money they did in theaters prior to the pandemic.
If 'Dune 2' does come out, what will be its release date?
While Villeneuve was very vocal about adapting Dune to the screen, it wasn't until February 2017 that it was announced he'd be given directorial duties for Frank Herbert's magnum opus.
Since March of 2018, Denis stated that he planned on making Dune a two-parter, and principal photography began in March of 2019 with the movie wrapping on July 26, 2019.
Obviously after-effects, post-production, and the pandemic played a part in the film being released more than two years after filming was completed. Let's say Dune is a success and Warner Bros. wants to make another one stat, Villeneueve will probably want to hit the ground running on part 2 again.
Realistically speaking, we probably won't see another Dune flick until at least the summer of 2023, or maybe Christmas of that year if the production crew got to work ASAP.
Do you want to see a Dune 2? Have you checked out the movie yet? Or are you more into swords and sorcerers than sandworms and spice?