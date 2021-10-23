The ‘Dune’ Universe Is Massive and It Looks Like There’s Plenty of Room for More

When you're dealing with top professionals, what marks their work as truly great is their specialty. What's unique and/or "boutique" about their work, what's their specific fingerprint that they sharpen more and more with each project they release?

Some directors excel at telling more enclosed, provincial narratives: a film like Out of the Furnace hits its feelings and says what it needs to say in a much different way than a movie like Dune, or Denis Villeneuve's other films. Frank Herbert's series of novels have finally been created into a film that people seem to love, so will there be more?