According to Some People, the Gen Z Stare Is a Very Serious Problem
By Joseph Allen
Published July 15 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET

While there are certainly TikTok trends that have become real-world topics of debate, fewer have commanded more attention than the Gen Z stare has in recent days.

This online debate, which is based on observations from real life, is all about Gen Z and how they interact with other people in public. If you're wondering what the trend is, and why it's been so hotly debated online, we've got you covered. Here's what we know.



What is the Gen Z stare?

Although it's hard to define precisely, the easiest way to understand the Gen Z stare is as an awkward stare that typically comes in response to a question. Typically, the person asking the question would expect some sort of verbal response, but instead, this member of Gen Z just gives them what seems like a long, intentional stare. The most common examples come from retail and service jobs, but some people say they've encountered it in other places as well.

Part of the reason there's been so much debate around the stare is because people can't decide exactly what it means. Sometimes, members of Gen Z deliver the stare because they are part of the service industry, and they don't feel they need to treat their customers with overwhelming kindness. Other times, though, they are the ones being served, and they seem to use the stare even though they have no reason to ignore their servers.

The roots of the Gen Z stare could go even deeper.

While there's certainly plenty of theorizing and debate around the stare online, no one has pinpointed exactly where it originated. Instead, The New York Times wrote an extended article in which they explain how many divergent perspectives have emerged on the trend and its deeper meaning. One theory suggests that members of Gen Z stare because they missed some school during COVID, and as a result, they don't totally know how to approach various social situations.

While plenty of people seem to be convinced that this phenomenon is a real one, there's also the possibility that members of Gen Z wind up staring at people for a wide array of different and personal reasons. Of course, basic courtesy has long dictated that some level of kindness and warmth is a good idea, but some people think Gen Z is trying something a little different.

Of course, there are also plenty of members of Gen Z who don't ever do this, and probably plenty of people who aren't in Gen Z who do. Categorizing people by their age can definitely be useful, but it can also be a limiting way to look at the complexities of life.