“I Can’t Make This up” - Elderly Woman Accosts Amputee for Using Accessible Parking Spot "World would be so much better if everyone minded their own business." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 29 2025, 6:55 p.m. ET

Brenna Huckaby (@brennahuckaby) is a Paralympic snowboarder with a large social media following. She regularly posts videos of her workouts, along with her attempts at engaging in trying out other sports, too, like when she showed off how she was able to learn how to skateboard despite thinking it was previously impossible.

While there are plenty of folks who genuinely applaud her ability to compete at a high level with a prosthetic right leg, sometimes there are folks who aren't quick to heap on praise. And in a clip that Brenna posted to TikTok on June 2nd, 2025, she shared how she met someone in person who gave her a hard time for using an accessible parking space.

She begins her clip by stating that "it's quite obvious" she has a disability, "especially in the summer when [she's]...wearing shorts." To further drive this point home, she lifts up her prosthetic leg to show it in front of the camera, before continuing with her story.

Brenna said that she was visiting a Home Depot to purchase some sandbags, which she initially had difficulty locating in the establishment. Furthermore, she said the prosthetic leg she was wearing was hurting her as it was too small, which didn't exactly help when it came to scouring the establishment in search of the sandbags she wanted to buy.

After finding the heavy items and getting them loaded into her car, she expressed how grateful she was to have had an accessible parking spot because her body was in pain from moving around with the prosthetic. After she put her shopping cart away, she encountered an "old lady [who] was perched up at the front of [her] car."

Brenna continued, "and she just goes where's your handicap placard? Where's your handicap placard? And like I'm standing there. Hold on..." Next, her video cuts to her standing outside of her car in shorts and a cut-off sleeve t-shirt, to demonstrate what the elderly woman was seeing during their encounter.

It's evident that Brenna has a disability, as her prosthetic leg is in plain view of anyone who is capable of sight. "Like, she can see me in full view. And I'm just like blinking at her cause I'm like. Ma'am, read the room. And she keeps doing it and y'all I'm not proud of my reaction but I did I stood there like this for like enough time for her to come to the conclusion and then she just goes this is a handicap spot."

Brenna then goes on to relate that she told the woman, "Yeah, no s--t," which didn't seem to dissuade the woman from continuing to criticize her for using the accessible parking spot. Ultimately, she just went back in the car and told audiences that her accessible parking distinction is on her license plate.

Brenna went on to state that her main issue with the interaction boils down to two issues. She narrates that "as much as [she] would love to be the person that polices handicap spots," it's ultimately not something she believes anyone should do. "Cause you don't know if somebody has an invisible disability. You truly cannot look at someone and know their medical history. Just by looking at them," she says.

Unfortunately, there have been similar instances where people living with disabilities have found themselves in physical altercations just for using an accessible parking spot. The Cranbrook Daily Townsman posted a story about a Walmart customer who was yelled at and spat on by a man who accused her of not needing to use the spot.

Another TikTok user, Jessica Long, stated that she had an unsavory altercation of her own over accessible parking. She said that while in her car, a random woman approached her in an attempt to bully her out of the spot and verbally judged her for taking it. Jessica points out in her clip that she's "young...[and] athletic, but [she's] also missing legs!"

Jessica, like Brenna, is also a Paralympian. And her incident was covered by multiple media outlets. In 2015, local news outlet WCPO 9 posted a story about a woman who had received a "rude note from [her] neighbor" accusing her of taking up an accessible parking spot after assuming that she didn't need it.

Several folks who responded to Brenna's video shared accessible parking anecdotes of their own. Like this one person who penned, "I'm a wheelchair user, sometimes I'll have an able body person run into a store while I stay in the car. I think it's a valid use of a handicap parking spot. Because I can't be left alone long and the sooner they are done the sooner I can go home because I mostly likely not feeling good if I am staying in the car," one remarked.

Another said that there are many elderly folks who assume that these spots are reserved for those who are up there in age. "Too many old people think Handicap Parking= Old People Parking, and no one else," they penned. Whereas there were other folks who agreed with Brenna's statement that folks just need to stop looking to criticize others." "People need to learn to mind their own business, not all disabilities are visible or noticeable when will people learn this," one said.

Someone else said that they, too, get hate for parking their car in certain spots. "I get harassed when I park in the veteran spots at Lowes. Most men don't think women who served are veterans as well," they wrote. Another shared their own story: "Dude says to me, 'you don't look handicapped.' I only wish I had this reply then: You don't look like my doctor."

