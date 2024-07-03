Home > Viral News > Influencers Braille Skateboarding Isn't Over, but It Looks Very Different Now Aaron Kyro's personal views seem to be a key part of fans' recent dislike for Braille Skateboarding. By Sara Belcher Jul. 3 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aaronkyro

With more than 5 million subscribers, the Braille Skateboarding YouTube channel was one of the top places for those learning how to skateboard sought tutorials and demonstrations of tricks and flips. Over the years, there were a handful of different faces who graced the channel's screen, teaching viewers the different tricks and becoming focal parts of the Braille Skateboard brand.

Unfortunately, it seems like Braille Skateboard is ending, and the Braille House has been demolished. But what happened to the company that taught an entire generation how to skate? And why did so many of its contributors leave the channel behind?

What happened to Braille Skateboarding?

Throughout the last few months, many of the faces of Braille Skateboarding have spoken about their decisions to leave the company. Though none were so vocal as to bash the company, many of them seemed to make the decision based on finances, citing their inability to make ends meet through their work with the channel.

Ricky Glaser and Gabe Cruz both made the decision to leave the brand behind, and mere months later Aaron Kyro, who has been running the Braille Skateboard brand, posted a video announcing the demolition of the Braille House. Old members, like Ricky, were not notified of its demolition.

Though longtime followers were sad to hear that Braille Skateboarding was seemingly going under, it seems that much of it may have to do with the religious views of Aaron. According to Redditors, he's an active member of the church of Scientology, donating large sums of money often to the church. Considering so many of the brand's members left citing financial issues, this has left a sour taste in many fans' mouths.

