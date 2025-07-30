"She’s Definitely Afraid of You" — Neighbor Calls Animal Control on Woman’s Dogs "She admitted that she lied." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 30 2025, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mzpettycrocker

A woman shared the way she went scorched earth on a neighbor who called animal control on her dogs. TikToker Petty Crocker (@mzpettycrocker) shared how she was able to proverbially backhand the neighbor in question into submission upon learning that the woman had lied to animal control about one of her dogs having rabies and accused her of allowing her animals to defecate freely on other people's properties without cleaning it up.

Petty begins the first part of her story by stating it's a lesson in folks learning to "take action" for themselves by not allowing themselves to be bullied. She says that she lives in a very dog-friendly neighborhood, to the point where there is "a dog at every house," and speculates that "at least 80 percent" of all the homes in her area have a pet dog.

She shared that the incident occurred when she first moved into the neighborhood, when she had two dogs (now she's got three). While walking her pets, one of them, whom she's named Maximus and shows off in the clip, stopped to relieve himself in the yard diagonally across from where they were walking.

Petty then says in her video that the yard was in front of a house that "is a little strange, because they have a white driveway. And the woman who lives there, she's an older white woman, she's meticulously washing this driveway every other day," Petty replied.

So it's evident that the woman was very diligent about keeping her yard clean, so one doesn't need to imagine how she took to seeing Maximus pinching a loaf on her grass. As Petty was cleaning up her pup's mess, the woman came out of the house and asked her to stop her pet from dropping a log on her lawn.

Petty said that because she was new to the neighborhood, she wanted to keep any sarcastic comments to herself. However, she remarked that Maximus "poops in everybody's yard," however, she will ensure that they avoid her yard in the future.

Afterwards, during another walk with her dogs in the cul-de-sac in which she lives, she said that they ended up spotting an animal control truck. Shortly after, a notification on her doorbell camera tells her that animal control is waiting at her residence.

Not skipping a beat, she decides to talk through her doorbell camera to animal control to ask them what the issue was. One of the animal control employees asks if they can speak with her, and she says she just saw them pass by and that she's going to head back to her house.

Upon greeting the animal control employee, she said that a puzzled look immediately came upon the worker's face. Petty says that her dogs were extremely well-trained, and their behavior with animal control was another example of how perfectly behaved they were. They approached the man, who pet them, which the dogs graciously enjoyed.

Soon, she detailed why the worker was perplexed: he informed her that animal control received "an anonymous report that you are letting your dogs off leash and they're pooping everywhere and you're not picking it up. And that your rottie (Maximus) has rabies."

Upon hearing this news, Petty says that she was "raging." However, she bit her tongue and informed the employee she was going to put her dogs back in the house before speaking with them about the matter. Furious, Petty tells the animal control worker that she knows who made the call, and that she would like to go and talk with her.

Furthermore, she explained how stunned she was to learn that the neighbor was blatantly lying to city services to have her dogs taken aware from her. Also, she highlighted to the city workers that her dogs clearly don't have rabies, that they were both leashed, and were extremely well-behaved and that she was carrying plenty of waste bags on her person whilst walking them.

The animal control employee informed Petty that if she wants to confront the neighbor, that she's going to need a police escort in order to do so. She agreed to this stipulation, and local authorities arrived in order to oversee the dispute between Petty and her accusatory neighbor.

Petty says she told the officer, "That b---h over there lied and said my dogs have rabies and that...they're pooping everywhere." She also added that she told the cops the entire neighborhood is full of dogs, and that she believes the woman's decision to call animal control on her was rooted in the fact that she isn't white, as her household was the only non-white residence on the street.

The officer told her that while she wasn't allowed on the neighbor's property, she was allowed to legally stand in front of it on the street. So while animal control and the police went to the woman's house, Petty waited for the woman to answer the door. When she did, the TikToker said that she avoided looking at her.

Ensuring that the neighbor heard how she really felt about her, Petty decided to pick up her phone and call her sister. She loudly exclaimed on the phone that the neighbor was "racist and discriminatory" against her, and relayed the false accusations to her sibling.

At this point, the animal control employee walked up to Petty and said that the neighbor can hear her, and Petty told him that she knows the neighbor can, which is why she's talking to her sister about it. Although the animal control worker found her actions funny, the police officer approached her and asked Petty if she could leave the area while they finished speaking to the neighbor.

Petty waited for them in her yard, and after they came up to her and informed her of what the neighbor said, Petty said she was so enraged that she wanted to set her neighbor's house on fire. In a follow-up video, Petty said her neighbor told the authorities that she lied because she was afraid of large dogs.

Moreover, the cops said that they told the woman that dogs are allowed to empty their bowels where they want, so long as the owner picks up their mess. Which is what Petty was in the process of doing, so the cops and animal control gave Petty's neighbor a warning.

While the TikToker said she couldn't believe her neighbor was only getting a warning, the cops said that was all they could have issued to her. As she spoke with the cops and animal control, Petty said she noticed that the neighbor was looking outside of her window. So, to ensure that the woman didn't believe she was getting in trouble, Petty made sure to extend her conversation with the city workers.

She started talking about one of their weddings and yakking it up with them and sharing visible laughs in order to give off the perception that everything was hunky-dory on her end. Their conversation culminated with the cop handing her a contact card before they went on their way.

The following day, when she went walking her dogs, Petty says she saw her neighbor hosing down her driveway. So she decided to stand in front of the woman with her dogs by her side and stare her down. During that time, however, the woman wouldn't even so much as look up at her, which astounded Petty, because she couldn't believe that someone would call the cops behind her back and try to get her animals taken away, but didn't have the nerve to stand by her actions in person.

A year later, Petty says that when she left her house to go to the drug store one day, the neighbor in question ended up going over to their house to talk to her husband. He told Petty that the neighbor was afraid of her and ended up apologizing to him, not Petty, for calling animal control on their dogs.