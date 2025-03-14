Is ‘Animal Control’ Canceled? All About the Future of the Fox Comedy Series Just three months after ‘Animal Control’ premiered, it was renewed for season two in May 2023 to the delight of fans who had quickly grown to love the show. By Danielle Jennings Published March 14 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Fox

When television fans get attached to a series they will often go to great lengths to stay updated on all the details surrounding it — especially when it involves its fate on the air, which is what fans of Animal Control are currently experiencing.

Animal Control is a Fox network sitcom that premiered mid-season in February 2023. It centers on a group of Seattle animal control workers, led by star Joel McHale, whose lives are often more complicated by outside sources than the daily animal calls they face.

Is 'Animal Control' canceled?

Just three months after the series premiered, it was renewed for Season 2 in May 2023 to the delight of fans who had quickly grown to love the show. The second season premiered the following year in March 2024, and it was renewed for a third season in February 2024 before Season 2 began airing, Deadline reported.

Season 3 of Animal Control officially premiered in January 2025. As the current season recently concluded, fans are concerned about whether the series is canceled, as there has yet to be an announcement from Fox regarding its renewal. However, there are signs that it's a valued part of Fox's lineup.

What is the future of the show?

In a testament to Fox’s belief and support in the show, Animal Control was placed in a highly coveted prime-time spot on the network in 2025, as Fox amps to ramp up its comedy block of sitcoms, per The Hollywood Reporter. Given its solid ratings and purposely placed prime-time slot, the future of Animal Control appears to be positive, although fans would likely prefer an official confirmation.

Joel McHale is the lifeblood of 'Animal Control.'

In October 2022, it was confirmed that Joel had signed on to star as the lead in the series, which was given a straight-to-series order a few months earlier, in July 2022, according to Variety.

“Dan, Rob, Tad, and Bob had envisioned Joel as the lead of Animal Control from the very moment we began development, and we are all ecstatic to have him on board,” the president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, Michael Thorn, said per the outlet.