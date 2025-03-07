CBS Has Canceled ‘S.W.A.T.’ for a Third and Final Time – Here’s Why 'S.W.A.T's' star Shemar Moore has said he wouldn't mind the crime drama finding a fourth life on Netflix. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 7 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: CBS

To say scripted television is having a moment would be a severe understatement, and not in a good way. While the influx of new shows seemingly premiering on a streaming service every week, TV watchers can never say they don't have options. Unfortunately, the need to make room for the new must-watch shows is making it difficult for staple shows to flourish, as many of their seasons have been delayed or canceled.

CBS's longtime crime drama S.W.A.T., led by Shemar Moore as Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is among the network's staple shows that have been abruptly canceled. The cancellation, which was confirmed in March 2025, is the third time CBS and S.W.A.T. have parted ways. So, what led to S.W.A.T.'s end? Here's what to know.

Why was 'S.W.A.T.' canceled by CBS?

S.W.A.T.'s cancellation appeared to be a decision made by CBS. According to Deadline, CBS didn't entertain any financial negotiations for Season 9 of the show, opting to "end the long-running series outright" instead. The decision came after the network's lead studio, Sony Pictures Television, could previously propose and secure financial terms that CBS seemed feasible for S.W.A.T.'s seventh and eighth seasons.

Suspicions of S.W.A.T.'s cancellation had been brewing for several months, especially after CBS didn't renew its other popular crime shows, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Shemar Moore finally confirmed the show's ending via Instagram. "I wasn't going to do this, but I can't help it," Shemar said in the video. "S.W.A.T., here we are, Season 8, three weeks away from the finale. We are canceled again. It sucks. It's sad."

The Criminal Minds alum added that he would persevere despite CBS's decision to cancel S.W.A.T. for good or not. The actor, who rose to fame with The Young and the Restless in the 1990s, mentioned that cancellations are part of an actor's job. However, Shemar also mentioned that he's not too proud to beg other networks like Netflix to pick up the show for future seasons.

"My momma didn’t raise NO QUITTER!!!" Shemar added. "No Matter what, I AM GRATEFUL and THANKFUL!!! Almost 31 years in this game of Hollywood… JOURNEY OF A DREAMER!!! To my Homies, Fans, Baby Girls, SWAT CREW, and Hollywood…. I say THANK YOU!!!! And 'FILL THE GAPS n STAY LIQUID… ROLL SWAT'!!

'S.W.A.T.'s' EP calls the show's third cancellation "heartbreaking."

As mentioned, S.W.A.T.'s Season 8 cancellation comes after fans have prepared to say goodbye to the show twice. The first came when the series was canceled in May 2023 after six seasons. Fortunately for fans at the time, CBS quickly changed its tune and reversed its decision days later. Sadly, the miraculous gesture doesn't seem to be S.W.A.T.'s cure for a Season 8 departure.

In his Instagram video, Shemar mentioned that S.W.A.T.'s cancellation affects not only its cast members but also "the most amazing crew in Hollywood." The show's executive producer and showrunner, Andrew Dettmann, expressed similar sentiments, calling S.W.A.T.'s cancellation "heartbreaking."

"It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of,” Dettman told Deadline. “They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”