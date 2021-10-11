Hondo's Solo Trip to Mexico Might Seal Shemar Moore's Fate on 'S.W.A.T'

We first met Sergeant Daniel Harrelson Jr., affectionately known as Hondo, in the series premiere of S.W.A.T. and it seems like he hasn’t taken a break from protecting the public since. Although Hondo has gone head-to-head with plenty of bad guys in his day, his solo trek over the border is a whole new ballgame.

The Season 5 premiere of S.W.A.T. reveals the aftermath of the events that occurred in the season finale, which left Hondo stuck between a rock and a hard place. In Episode 1, Hondo finds himself in a foreign country. But why is Hondo in Mexico again?

Why is Hondo in Mexico on 'S.W.A.T'?

Art often imitates life, and this was exactly the case in Season 4 of S.W.A.T. Amid the protests against police brutality happening across the country, the CBS series tackled the topic of racism within the justice system. After discovering the gross misbehavior of a few rogue police officers, Hondo is given a choice — he can either stand by and watch bad cops get away with their crimes, or leak the story to the press and risk losing his job. In true Hondo fashion, he chooses the latter.

Hondo’s decision to snitch on his fellow boys in blue lands him in trouble with the higher-ups, who threaten to make his life miserable if he doesn’t quit. In the wake of the controversy, Hondo skips town and retreats to Mexico, where even more trouble awaits him.

Although Hondo leaves the country in an attempt to relax, he finds himself right back at work after he meets Delfina, a local who inherited her father’s farm after his death. Delfina has a long-standing quarrel with A.J. Novak, the man who we later learn is responsible for her kidnapping.

