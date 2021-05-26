Fans Are Worried That Shemar Moore Is Leaving 'S.W.A.T.' — Could the Rumors Be True?By Jamie Lerner
May. 26 2021, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
The Season 4 finale of S.W.A.T. is finally here, and fans will be happy to learn that it’s not the end of the Los Angeles law enforcement show. But who will be returning for Season 5? It seems like in the Season 4 finale, Shemar Moore, who plays Hondo, could face a reckoning — and many fans are wondering if he’s leaving S.W.A.T.
While there’s still a lot to be revealed about Hondo’s fate in the S.W.A.T. team, Shemar Moore has been the show's leading man for the past four seasons, so it would be a major blow to the series and to his fans if he does decide to leave S.W.A.T. And while we’re really hoping he doesn’t go, we know that in the world of television drama, anything is possible.
Is Hondo leaving 'S.W.A.T.'? He will face a big change in his life in the Season 4 finale.
According to the synopsis of the S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale, titled “Veritas Vincit” (which translates to “truth prevails”), “The bombing of a Los Angeles police station puts the city on edge, leading the team to a final showdown with a group of domestic extremists.”
As the team struggles with that, “Hondo faces the fallout from a bold decision that threatens his future, and Tan takes a big step in his personal life.”
In the promo, it looks like the group of “extremists” may be from the Black Lives Matter movement. As we know, a big part of what makes Hondo so compelling is his pull between his Los Angeles roots as a Black man and his allegiance to law enforcement. So it’s possible that his bold decision could come from that struggle. But could it cause him to leave the force?
It doesn’t seem like Shemar Moore will be leaving 'S.W.A.T.' anytime soon.
While we don’t know anything for sure, it would be a major network decision for Shemar Moore to leave S.W.A.T. He is the show’s central character and protagonist — plus, there hasn’t been any sort of transition away from Shemar Moore as the leading man. If there’s no Hondo, at least for now, there really is no S.W.A.T as we know it.
However, his role could change greatly in the upcoming season of S.W.A.T. If the Season 4 finale does lead Hondo to some sort of reckoning with his background and his chosen profession, he could decide to leave the force. Or he could take a new role within the force, or try to reform it in some new way.
And the other clue that Shemar Moore won’t be leaving S.W.A.T.? He’s really excited for Season 5 and is on all the promotional material for the new season! Shemar shared to his Twitter when it was announced that S.W.A.T. would be renewed for an additional season, “ONE MORE TIME.... We did it baby!!! @swatcbs is coming back for our 5th SEASON !!!! Let’s go!!!”
However, there will be some changes. S.W.A.T.’s overall success encouraged CBS to move the show to a new time slot on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST. This way, CBS will hopefully draw in more viewers on Friday nights since S.W.A.T. has such a dedicated fanbase. Hopefully this does well for Season 5; if so, maybe a S.W.A.T. Season 6 won’t be too far into the future.
Tune into the S.W.A.T. Season 4 finale May 26 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.