Is 'S.W.A.T.' Getting a New Officer? 'Chicago Med' Alum Norma Kuhling Is Joining the Cast

In a sneak peek for Episode 10, Nora talks with Hondo and he asks her why she wants to be a part of his team, which may only be temporary according to him. He inquires if it's just "another notch on her resume," and Nora tells him "she's looking to save lives." In the locker room, Chris (Lina Esco) tells Nora not to use the locker she initially picks, and that's because it belonged to Erika.

In another teaser , Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) is talking with Hondo about Nora, and he says that he wants to start her off on his team. Hondo quickly interjects that they've just lost Erika and that, "The wrong addition at the wrong time could cripple this team." Seems like Nora's move to Hondo's team will be a rocky one.

From the teasers, it appears that Nora will be spending some time with Hondo and his team, but her fellow S.W.A.T. officers may not make the transition easy for her. Will Norma's character be a permanent fixture on S.W.A.T.? Only time will tell.

Watch S.W.A.T. every Wednesday night on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.