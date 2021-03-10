Is 'S.W.A.T.' About to Lose Another Officer in Season 4?

The show focuses on Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrison (Shemar Moore), after he's tasked with leading a Los Angeles division of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit.

While many rebooted series often prove to be disappointing in comparison to their predecessors, S.W.A.T. is an exception. The CBS drama was reprised in 2017 — more than 40 years after its original run in the '70s.

His team members have changed considerably since the show debuted, and many have either died, gone to jail, or decided to leave the unit due to injury.

Because the S.W.A.T. team is ever-changing, many viewers are often on-edge during the show — and many are suspicious that the next character to depart is Chris Alonso (Lina Esco).

Is Lina Esco leaving S.W.A.T.? Keep reading for the latest in the speculation, and to find out if she's discussed her spot on the show.