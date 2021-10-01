When Will 'S.W.A.T.' Season 4 Be on Hulu? Here What You Need to Know

For people waiting patiently to watch S.W.A.T. Season 4 on Hulu, it’s unclear when exactly that wait will come to an end. What we do know is that Season 4 is certainly worth watching. According to IMDb, most episodes pulled in ratings of at least seven stars or more. One of the episodes tackles the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between the African-American community and law enforcement, which is super relevant to what’s going on in society today.