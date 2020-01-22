We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: CBS

Is Jim Street Leaving 'S.W.A.T.'? The Officer Is Deep Undercover and in Serious Danger

By

Throughout most of S.W.A.T.’s Jan. 15 episode, it seemed like Officer Jim Street was spiraling fast after getting mixed up in some pretty shady business involving his foster brother Nate.

When Commander Hicks refused to give him time off to sort a few things out, Street quit the team in spectacular fashion, leaving his future with the unit (and the show) up in the air.

Is Street leaving 'S.W.A.T.'?

By the end of Season 3’s winter premiere, viewers learned that Street didn’t actually quit his job. It was all just an act so that he could more easily spy on Nate’s boss, Teague Nolan, who’s operating a drug ring.