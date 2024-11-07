Home > Television > S.W.A.T. Deacon and Powell Spring Into Action in 'S.W.A.T.' Sneak Peek (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) A blackout throws the city into chaos, forcing 20-Squad onto the streets for an emergency patrol day. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 7 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Season 8 of the CBS series S.W.A.T. premiered on October 18, and while fans were introduced to new characters, Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson and Twenty Squad are back doing what they do best. Since the premiere, the team has unmasked a violent crew behind stash house robberies, found a group of missing high school kids, and jumped into action when a bomb explosion freed maximum-security prisoners from their cells.

So, what's next? In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Episode 4 of S.W.A.T. titled "The Sepulveda Protocol," will see Twenty Squad on the streets for an emergency patrol day after a blackout leaves the city in chaos.

Watch Deacon and Powell pursue armed robberies suspects in 'S.W.A.T.' S8, E4.

According to the synopsis for Episode 4, "A blackout throws the city into chaos, forcing 20-Squad onto the streets for an emergency patrol day, which quickly escalates when Hondo and team uncover a terror threat." In the exclusive clip, Deacon (Jay Harrington) Powell (Anna Enger Ritch) are on patrol looking for armed robbery suspects, and luckily, one of them is wearing lime green Jordans.

Powell quickly jumps out of the patrol car to pursue the Jordans-wearing suspect on foot while Deacon continues his chase of the second suspect. "End of the line," Deacon tells the suspect as he puts him in cuffs.

Shortly after, Powell can be seen apprehending her target after narrowly dodging oncoming traffic. And that's just one of the incidents viewers can expect on this emergency patrol day. As the synopsis mentions, there is also a terror threat the team must uncover.

'S.W.A.T.' was renewed for a Season 8, despite being canceled in 2023.

In 2023, it was announced that S.W.A.T. would return for a seventh and final season. Originally, it was canceled due to licensing fees, per Variety. However, the network quickly realized its mistake, and the show was renewed for an eighth season in April 2024.

"Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, told the outlet. "The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed." And fans are loving Season 8 already.