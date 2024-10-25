Home > Television > S.W.A.T. Fans Are Obsessed With "New Girl" Annie Ilonzeh on 'S.W.A.T.' Season 8 You might recognize Annie Ilonzeh from 'Chicago Fire.' By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 25 2024, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

In July 2024, it was announced that a new police officer would be joining the force on the CBS series S.W.A.T. Season 8, Episode 1 saw the debut of Annie Ilonzeh's character Devin Gamble, who Hondo (Shemar Moore) brought on as the newest member of 20-Squad,

According to Deadline, Gamble "was born into an L.A. family deeply entrenched in crime, leaving her with a fierce determination to break free of her blood legacy. She thought she’d achieved that, becoming a standout as an LAPD rookie… until her father’s arrest for a heinous crime cast a shadow Gamble could only escape by leaving LA for the Oakland PD." So, what do we know about Annie? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Annie Ilonzeh was on 'Chicago Fire' before joining the cast of 'S.W.A.T.'

If Annie looks familiar to you, it's probably because you recognize her from her role as Emily Foster on Chicago Fire. She was on the NBC show from 2018 to 2020. Annie has an impressive filmography. Along with S.W.A.T. and Chicago Fire, she has appeared on several popular TV series including Arrow, Person of Interest, and Empire.

Source: Facebook Annie on the set of 'Chicago Fire.'

However, she is especially excited about her new role on S.W.A.T. "The moment I got on the set, and they said 'action,' I was in a whole other land... That’s a true testament that SWAT is unique. I’m not just saying this for this interview, it almost makes me really emotional," she told TV Insider. "To have the jitters, the excitement, the adrenaline rush, the happiness, the chaos, but the magic swirling in this tornado — there’s nothing like it. This is everything I love."

Annie is Nigerian and proud of her African heritage.

Annie's father is Nigerian and of Igbo descent while her mother is white. She frequently posts photos on her Instagram page from her trips to Nigeria, and she has spoken about her interracial upbringing. "I come from an interracial family: My father is from Nigeria, and so he is African-American, and my mother is American and white, so I rarely see skin color. It's never an issue for me," she told The Huffington Post after being cast as the first Black Charlie's Angel in 2011.

Source: Instagram

She also explained how her role in All Eyes on Me as Tupac's partner Kidada Jones was connected to her Nigerian culture. "My dad's Nigerian, and I remember going to Nigeria, and all of these kids and adults and everyone in-between knew who TuPac was. They had TuPac t-shirts, TuPac posters, TuPac cassettes... everyone knew TuPac, and sometimes that was the only English that they spoke, was TuPac lyrics," she said per

