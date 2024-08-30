Home > Television > Fire Country Sleeper Made a Big Impression on 'Fire Country' — Will the Character Be Back? The fan favorite could be back again in Season 3. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 30 2024, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Fire Country. Although it's been airing on CBS for several years, the arrival of Season 1 of Fire Country on Netflix in August of 2024 has spurred a new round of interest in the show. The series, which follows Bode Leone, a prison inmate who is trying to become a better person while fighting California wildfires, has already aired two seasons, and a third is coming to CBS soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Bode is the series' main character, many want to learn more about what happened to Sleeper, a character who has only appeared in a handful of episodes across the first two seasons. Here's what we know about where Sleeper is now on Fire Country.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

What happens to Sleeper on 'Fire Country'?

Although he's only appeared in a handful of episodes, Sleeper Hadley, who is played by Grant Harvey on the show, has already made a huge impression. Sleeper was first introduced near the end of Season 1 when he joined Bode's unit at Three Rock Con Camp. We learn throughout the episode that Sleeper and Bode have history together, and specifically that Bode was Sleeper's right-hand when they were at Lompoc Prison together.

Since then, Bode has attempted to turn over a new leaf and it's safe to say that Sleeper has not. After Sleeper tries to sell drugs at Three Rock, Bode gets him caught and sent back to prison. Sleeper isn't seen again in Season 1, but he returns with a vengeance early in Season 2. Bode is eventually sent back to prison as well, and he and Sleeper wind up on the same cell block after Sleeper pulled some strings to get him there.

Article continues below advertisement

Things eventually come to a head between the two, leading to a knife fight where it seems clear that one of them won't make it out alive. In that moment, though, an earthquake breaks out, and Sleeper is pinned down under some rubble. Bode knows that he could kill Sleeper, but instead uses his leverage in another way. He tells Sleeper that he will save his life, but only if Sleeper confesses and clears Bode's name.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Sleeper agrees to this deal, and that's the last we've seen of him on the show to date. As fans know, though, Sleeper left Bode with an ominous promise, saying that if Bode ever returned to Lompoc, he would kill him. While we don't know when Sleeper might pop back up on the show, that promise seems almost too sweet to ignore, so another confrontation seems likely at some point.