Home > Television > Fire Country Source: Getty Images The "Barbed Wire Heart" Song From ‘Fire Country’ — and the Artist Behind the Hit Who sings the "Barbed Wire Heart' song from 'Fire Country'? Here is what we know about the voice behind the song — and the show's other country star. By Je'Kayla Crawford May 20 2023, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

One of CBS' most successful shows is none other than Fire Country, a series about a convict turned firefighter. The first season premiered in 2022 and ended in 2023 with 22 episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only was the show a hit, but fans quickly latched on to a certain song from the soundtrack titled "Barbed Wire Heart". Who sings the song? Was it made for the series? Here's what we know.

Who sings "Barbed Wire Heart" from 'Fire Country'? It was performed by Dierks Bentley.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Popular country artist Dierks Bentley wrote and performed "Barbed Wire Heart'' exclusively for Season 1 of Fire Country. The song was used in the finale episode. Aside from his work on the show, he's also known for his other music hits "Feel That Fire" and "Sideways", among many others.

When talking about creating the song for the show, Dierks said that, “From the moment I saw the very first scenes of the pilot for Fire Country, I knew I wanted to try to write songs for it. Writing for TV stretches different muscles than writing for my own albums."

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time he has performed a song for a TV show. He is the voice behind songs from The Wire, Nashville, and more. He's also dabbled in movies. He performed "Leaving Lonesome Flats" for the kids movie Trolls World Tour.

Dierks Bentley also wrote songs with Miranda Lambert for 'Fire Country'.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

It might not just be Dierks Bentley's voice that you recognize from the soundtrack. Fellow country artist Miranda Lambert also worked on the first season of Fire Country. In fact, there were several songs that the two performed together for the show.

She said that, "Dierks and I got together with our buddies Luke Dick and Jon Randall, and we started writing for Fire Country. It’s a different process to write to another storyline that’s already been written and sort of go along with the script. It’s been a cool project!”

Article continues below advertisement

Specifically, Miranda and Dierks co-wrote "Something in the Water", another song from the finale episode. They also performed "Saved" and "Still Burning". Before that, the two hadn't released a song together since "Bad Angel" in 2010.

The creator of the show, Max Thieriot, also had something to say about the two country stars coming together for the series. He said that, "I’m a huge country music fan! Dierks and Miranda have written and performed some of my all-time favorite songs, so to get the chance to work with them on Fire Country was a dream come true."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to say that their music fit right into the story. He said that, "Their songs provide the perfect backdrop for our dramatic conclusion to the season.” Incidentally, aside from being the creator, Max also plays the role of Bode Donovan on the show.