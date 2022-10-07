Max Thieriot Says Wife Lexi Helped Persuade Him to Star in ‘Fire Country’

“A.J. had been saying throughout the process, ‘Max, you’ve got to star in this. It’s your show,’” Max told Emmys.com. “And then my wife said to me one day, ‘You’re gonna regret it if you don’t.’”

Now Max, 33, is pulling double duty, starring on Fire Country and SEAL Team simultaneously. But it sounds like he has a rock-solid support system at home. Read on for everything we know about Max Thieriot's wife.