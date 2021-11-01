'SEAL Team' Becomes a Paramount Plus Exclusive Part Way Through Season 5

Fans of the CBS show SEAL Team spent much of Season 4 wondering if it would be the show's last season. The season killed off some beloved characters while also building some finality to arcs that had been building for so long — but the news of Season 5 came with the announcement that the show would be leaving its home network.

The news surprised fans, who have been religiously tuning in for new episodes since 2017. Why is the show leaving CBS?