'SEAL Team' Has Found a Home with Paramount Plus — But Will They Be Kicked Out Soon?
Before its announcement back in February, there was doubt regarding whether SEAL Team would have a sixth season. Luckily for fans of the show, it now has a home on Paramount Plus and has recently begun airing Season 6.
The action-packed military series centers on an elite team of Navy SEAL’s as they take on dangerous and harrowing missions on behalf of their country. Before heading to Paramount Plus from CBS, SEAL Team’s ratings were dwindling and the show seemed to have been headed for cancellation.
Now, while in the midst of Season 6, fans are wondering whether or not the show will continue on for a Season 7.
Is Season 6 the last season of 'SEAL Team'?
As mentioned above, SEAL Team Season 6 is currently airing on Paramount Plus. Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement for a potential seventh season. Unlike CBS, the show seems to be more popular on the streaming service and keeping subscribers happy is most important to these platforms.
According to TV Series Finale, unless the streaming service decides to publish their viewership, it’s difficult to determine whether or not the show will be renewed for a seventh season. Fortunately, the show seems to have found new life in Paramount Plus and has more flexibility to push the envelope with storytelling.
Why is ‘SEAL Team’ performing better on Paramount Plus?
One of the best things about streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max is their ability to inject a certain realness to their content. Unfortunately, network television has various limitations that don’t allow a show of this nature to truly make it feel real.
By moving over to Paramount Plus, SEAL Team has been able to expand on a lot of storylines in ways that they might not have been able to on CBS. From Jason’s (David Boreanaz) trauma, to Ray’s (Neil Brown Jr.) PTSD, these hard hitting topics are being brought to the forefront and the show is much better for it.
Also, while it’s not the most important thing for a television show and isn’t always necessary, the ability to use “situational appropriate” language does elevate the show. Sometimes, you just need f-bombs to hammer home the gravity of a situation.
Should 'SEAL Team' be renewed for a seventh season?
All indicators say “yes.” They had a very successful fifth season and subscribers are enjoying the show on Paramount Plus. Unless there was a budgetary reason that prevented SEAL Team from being renewed for a seventh season, it should be an easy decision.At this point, the thing to watch out for is a consistency in quality during Season 6.
If SEAL Team can maintain its high-quality storytelling and keep subscribers interested, an announcement of a seventh season should come as no surprise. Until then, fans should enjoy the ride with the Tier One team as Season 6 continues.
Check out SEAL Team every Sunday on Paramount Plus.