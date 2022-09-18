You Can Now Stream 'Seal Team' Online Thanks to This Platform

Now, the only way to watch SEAL Team is through Paramount Plus or Sling TV. The Essential plan on Paramount Plus is $4.99/month after a seven-day free trial and $49.99 if you pay for a year in advance. For an ad-free experience, the price is $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Thankfully, this also means that you don't have to wait for a scheduled time to view new episodes, they typically appear on the platform at 3 a.m. ET.