'Fire Country's Fall Finale Means the CBS Drama Is on Hiatus for a Little While

As of now, CBS hasn't renewed Fire Country for a second season. But the network also hasn't revealed plans to ax it either. And, given Fire Country's fan base, it seems like it has a long future.

So far, the viewership numbers per episode have remained above 5 million. To put that into perspective, Season 20 of NCIS, which also airs on CBS, has maintained a little more than 6 million viewers per episode.