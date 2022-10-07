CBS Drama ‘Fire Country’ Is Ready to Burn up Your Friday Nights

The cast and crew of Fire Country is filming the show in the area of Vancouver, British Columbia, where production was slated to begin on July 21 and run through Dec. 9, according to Hollywood North Buzz.

Locals who tune into Fire Country might recognize a street in Fort Langley, B.C., as the main street of fictional Edgewater, Calif., in the TV series. And a building in Anmore, B.C., provides the exterior for the Edgewater Fire Station.