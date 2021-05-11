Where Do We Know the Actor Who Plays Captain Billy Tyson on '9-1-1: Lone Star' From?

The 54-year-old actor has been in countless television shows and movies. He's had parts in both the NBC series Revolution and TNT’s hit Rizzoli & Isles simultaneously and has been in notable films such as Breaking In, Lights Out, Red Riding Hood, and Along Came a Spider to name a few. But Billy is best known for his role in the Twilight series as Bella Swan’s constantly exasperated father, Charlie Swan. Yup, that's Charlie!

An interesting little fact about Billy Burke is that he never entirely read any of the Twilight novels. In an interview with MTV , he revealed, "I've been told that Charlie is more prominent in the next book. I haven't read the books, surprisingly enough. I read bits and pieces of Twilight as we were making it. I'm just not a good reader, so I haven't been able to sit down and get myself through an entire book in my whole life."

While discussing with TV Line about crafting stories for the drama series, 9-1-1: Lone Star writer John Owen Lowe talked about the creation of Billy Tyson. He shared, "When we were originally crafting the idea of Billy, we were looking for the Texas version of Owen.” He goes on to explain and says, “When you meet someone who almost feels like your exact counterpart, it’s equal parts threatening and exciting.”

Hopefully, viewers will get to see more of Billy if the show is renewed for Season 3.