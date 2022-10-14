'Fire Country' Already Poses Several Questions for Fans to Ponder — For Example, What Happened to Riley?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Fire Country.
The series premiere of Fire Country has successfully captured our attention. The brand new CBS show follows young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), who joins a prison release firefighting program to shorten his sentence. He ends up assigned to his hometown, which clearly stirs up some much-needed drama.
In the episode, as he helps put out a massive fire in Edgewater, Bode saves the lives of fellow firefighters Jake (Jordan Calloway) and Eve (Jules Latimer). After the trio is safe, Bode reveals himself and punches Jake over the death of a woman named Riley. OK, this isn't the first we hear of this Riley; she's actually a hot topic throughout the series premiere.
So, who is she? What happened to Riley? Let's find out.
What happened to Riley in 'Fire Country'?
Although viewers have only seen the series premiere, there's a lot revealed regarding what happened to Riley. For starters, she is dead. After Bode hits Jake, the pair start shouting accusations at each other about the night Riley died.
Bode apparently went to pick her up from Jake's and found her sobbing. On the drive home, Riley tried to jump out of Bode's car to go back and talk to Jake. Bode attempted to bring her back inside, but in doing so, he lost control and crashed the vehicle.
"It’s my fault that she died," Bode tells Jake, "but it’s on you that she died with a broken heart!"
Who is Riley in 'Fire Country'?
As of this writing, many fans believe Riley is Bode's sister — why is that? Well, earlier in the episode, it's revealed that Cal Fire Battalion Chief Vince Leone (Billy Burke) and his wife Sharon (Diane Farr) are Riley's parents. And in the final seconds of the series premiere, viewers are left in total disarray once Bode greets Sharon by saying, "Hi, Mom."
Talk about a plot twist!
However, we know that Riley was pretty close with Eve and Jake, the two firefighters who work with Vince at Cal Fire. At one point in the series premiere, Eve tells Jake they are "afraid to get close to anyone" because there's always a chance they will die just like their best friend. Vince overhears Jake say not everything is about Riley and that they must learn to move on.
New episodes of Fire Country air Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.