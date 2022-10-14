'Fire Country' Already Poses Several Questions for Fans to Ponder — For Example, What Happened to Riley?

In the episode, as he helps put out a massive fire in Edgewater, Bode saves the lives of fellow firefighters Jake (Jordan Calloway) and Eve (Jules Latimer). After the trio is safe, Bode reveals himself and punches Jake over the death of a woman named Riley. OK, this isn't the first we hear of this Riley; she's actually a hot topic throughout the series premiere.

So, who is she? What happened to Riley? Let's find out.