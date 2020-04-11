The Cast of 'Trolls World Tour' Is Loaded With Familiar Faces — See the Photos

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit movie Trolls — starring Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick — has finally arrived. That's because Trolls World Tour officially dropped for everyone's streaming pleasure on April 10. (For rental, at least). Originally, the film was supposed to hit theaters at this time. But in response to movie theaters closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, families can now enjoy the movie from the comfort of their couches.