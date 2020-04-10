You Can Now Rent the New 'Trolls World Tour' Movie From Home

The COVID-19 crisis has closed basically all non-essential businesses across America, including shopping centers, coffee shops, and movie theaters. Social distancing and the required self-isolation has put a lot of movie release dates and new TV shows on hold, putting a lot of the entertainment industry in limbo.

But some movies are finding ways to premiere even without hitting the theaters first. Fans of the original Trolls movie can rejoice, because the long-awaited sequel, Trolls World Tour, is one of those movies.

While originally slated for a theater release, you can now watch the movie from the comfort of your home as soon as today. Here's how.