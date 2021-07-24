Dierks Bentley Posted a Video of His Daughter Singing, and the Apple Doesn't Fall Too Far From the Tree

Together, Cassidy Black and Dierks Bentley share three children — Knox, 7; Jordan, 10; and Evie, 12. In 2020, Dierks revealed that his wife and kids relocated to Colorado, where he is “making up for lost time with family.” In an interview with People , Dierks revealed how his spring break vacation destination became his new home.

"I went out there with my family for spring break in March and just never left. I put my kids in school out there and we just kind of moved." He shared, "It's been 18 years now of touring and being gone every weekend. Now I'm somewhere I can ride bikes with my kids to school.”

One of the ways Dierks bonds with his children is through music, and his daughter Evie proves that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.