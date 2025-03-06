‘Paradise’ Plans to Further Blow Our Minds in Season 2 — When To Expect It 'Paradise' creator Dan Fogleman already has an end date in mind for the Sterling K. Brown-led political thriller. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 6 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Nothing brings people together quite like an amazingly written and casted TV show to stream and yap about among fellow viewers. In 2025, one of the shows on everyone's watchlist seemed to be Hulu's Paradise. The 8-episode political thriller series starring Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent on a quest to solve the mysterious death of President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden.

Paradise was quickly a hit with fans, and, before the season ended, there were already calls to action for the show's production team to get started on a second season. Fortunately, we can confirm the series will have a Season 2, though the details surrounding when it will air are still murky. Here's what to know about Paradise Season 2.

When was Season 2 of 'Paradise' renewed?

Paradise Season 2 was renewed by Hulu as the cast and crew geared up for the show's Season 1 finale. The show's creator, Dan Fogleman, confirmed the Hulu show's second season was happening as fans were still guessing who killed the president. "Congrats to this fantastic team and thank you to all those watching and theorizing!" Dan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sterling K. Brown also confirmed Paradise would be getting a second season via social media. Amid the excitement for the new season, some fans worried it would be a repeat of the many hit shows that take at least two years to come out (yes, I'm talking to you Euphoria). Fortunately, Dan assured fans in March 2025 that they won't have to wait for long, as Paradise was slated to go into production within the next few weeks.

we start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be 2 years I promise! #Paradise https://t.co/QuUhzqUBwb — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) March 4, 2025

"We start shooting in just a few weeks," he tweeted in response to a user begging him 'Please don’t wait two years to give us season 2.' "It won’t be two years I promise!" Dan further shared with Deadline that he hopes to release Paradise in 2026, preferably, around the same time Season 1 was released on Jan. 26, 2025.

"Scripts are written. We go into production in four weeks," he told the outlet. "I’m becoming increasingly frustrated with shows that are off the air for a very long time in which people get invested in and then it takes a long time to get it back on television. We’re ready to go right now and hoping to get this show back on TV in a normal span of time, hopefully the same time as it came out this past year as opposed to waiting multiple years. So if we came out in early 2025, hopefully the next season’s out by early 2026."

'Paradise' is only expected to last for three seasons.

While fans can expect to see more of Paradise sooner than later, Dan has expressed his plans to abruptly end another one of his bingeworthy shows. According to Variety, the writer has slated the show as a three-season series with eight episodes each. This means fans will say goodbye to the series around 2027/2028. Boo, tomato tomato!