James Marsden Says While He’s “Self-Deprecating,” He’s Not Shy About Being “A Great Dad” He particularly loves Christmas traditions with the family. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 3 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @james_marsden

James Marsden has had a variegated career in entertainment. From being cast as Cyclops in numerous X-Men flicks, to playing John F. Kennedy in The Butler, to being featured in the highly successful Sonic trilogy opposite Jim Carrey, to acting as himself in the Freevee series Jury Duty, he's been featured in a variety of different projects. And while viewers may be familiar with his body of work, they may not know that Marsden has three children.

Article continues below advertisement

James Marsden usually keeps his children out of the spotlight.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile when it comes to his personal life, Marsden did divulge a bit when he interviewed with Men's Health in 2018. The 27 Dresses talent stated, "Being a father is the one thing I'm most proud of. It is the most fulfilling. I'm always self-deprecating, but I don't have a problem saying I am a great dad."

He was spotted on the red carpet with his three kids, Jack, Mary, and William during the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiere in April of 2022. In a January, 2024 interview with People, Marsden stated that even though he often has a busy production schedule, that he loves reserving holiday time to spend with his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @james_marsden

He told the outlet: "I've traveled so much and it's always great and I love what I do and get to move around quite a bit. But there's something about just feeling like you're home and doing those Christmas traditions that we do with my kids, to get all my kids together and everybody and just being home."

Article continues below advertisement

James and his ex-wife Lisa Linde had Jack on Feb. 1, 2001. According to his personal Instagram account, he's currently working as a record producer, musician, and engineer. Additionally, he has links to his studio page and invites fellow potential collaborators to reach out to him to book sessions.

In an interview with People Marsden also discussed Jack's modeling career, when he made his "runaway debut in a Dolce & Gabbana men's fashion show." The outlet highlighted how the actor gushed about his son on social media, sharing pictures of him mid-stride while on the catwalk.

Article continues below advertisement

He told People: "I’m so proud of him. Is it weird to say my son is the person I wish I was more like?" Before adding that the then-16-year-old Jack was "testing out" the world of modeling. James and Lisa's second child, Mary James was born on Aug. 10, 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

For the most part, Mary appears to have kept a low profile. James did reference her in a social media post when discussing the classic Maurice Sendak book Where the Wild Things Are. In the video, he shows a throwback video of her when she was 3 years old reciting lines from the story.

Article continues below advertisement

In the post, Mary can be seen rocking Max's white monster suit as she gives her "expertly performed" rendition of the tale. James also told People that out of his three kids, Mary was the one who expressed interest in following in her father's acting footsteps.

"My daughter has [discussed acting] but my boys, not yet. Not so far. My daughter is a very, very talented young lady, and so we'll see. We'll see. I wouldn't discourage them for sure," he told the publication. Additionally, it seems that like Jack, Mary has a love for music as well. James shared a video of her playing drums when she was 5 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

William Costa-Marsden was born to James Marsden and his ex, Brazilian model Rose Costa on Dec.14, 2012. Again, James doesn't inundate social media with pictures of his children, but he did share some pictures of the four of them playing together on Father's Day in 2019.