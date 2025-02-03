Luka Dončić Is Now Ineligible for Supermax Contract but Could Earn More in the Long Run Luka isn’t eligible for the supermax contract right now, but that doesn’t mean he can’t qualify for it in the future. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 3 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Perhaps one of the most exciting trades in the NBA as of late came when Luka Dončić was traded to the LA Lakers to play alongside arguably one of the most talented basketball players in the NBA, LeBron James. It also appears to be one of the costliest — not to the team, but to Luka.

ESPN’s Shams Charania took to X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 2, 2025, announcing that the Dallas Mavericks had traded Luka, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. Apparently, though, the trade makes Luka ineligible for the $345 million supermax contract, which, according to Bobby Marks on X, Luka was in line to receive in the summer of 2025. But why is Luka ineligible for the supermax contract now?

Why is Luka Dončić ineligible for supermax contract?

When Luka was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he became ineligible for the five-year supermax contract because he is no longer with the Dallas Mavericks as of Feb. 1, 2025. To qualify for a supermax deal, a player must remain with the same team that drafted them or the current team they were traded to. Since Luka was eligible for the supermax with the Mavericks but then changed teams, it disrupted his eligibility.

There are major financial implications for Luka Doncic with this trade.



He was in line to receive a five-year $345M contract this summer.



Doncic is no longer super max eligible. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2025

The supermax contract would have allowed his team to offer up to 35 percent of the salary cap for the contract's first year, with the deal set to take effect in the summer of 2025. In May 2024, Bobby Marks shared on X that Luka had become eligible for the supermax extension after earning All-NBA honors in 2023 and 2024, cementing his status as one of the top players in the NBA. He also met the service time requirement, having been in the NBA for seven years.

Luka Doncic is now eligible to sign a super max extension in the 2025 offseason.



The extension is the largest contract in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/GBNUsABHH4 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 22, 2024

So, what will Luka Dončić's contract look like with the Lakers?

Bobby provided a breakdown of Luka's current and potential future finances. For the 2024-2025 season, Luka is set to earn $43.03 million, $45.99 million for the 2025-2026 season, and $48.96 million for the 2026-2027 season, totaling approximately $115 million.

If Luka signs a four-year extension with the Lakers, he would earn around $228 million — $117 million less than he would have earned if he had stayed with the Mavericks and received the supermax contract worth $345 million. However, since Luka is still owed about $43 million, his total earnings would actually be around $271.6 million, resulting in a loss of about $74 million.

Another potential scenario involves an extension with the Lakers that could begin in the 2028-2029 season, potentially earning him $418 million. This is contingent on the salary cap rising annually and Luka staying healthy without injuries that could lower his value.

Here are the contract options for Luka.



Despite the super max extension off the table, Doncic should actually make more in the long run.



Important to note that if Doncic does not sign an extension in August, the financial playing field in what the Lakers can offer and a team… pic.twitter.com/wMJRHWY9pH — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 2, 2025

Can Luka Dončić sign a supermax contract with the Lakers?