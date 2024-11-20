Home > Television > Euphoria Why Did Storm Reid Leave 'Euphoria'? The Actor Announced Her Exit Ahead of Season 3 The actor played Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett's younger sister, Gia, for two seasons. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2024, 6:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Brilliant shows can take time to develop, especially when they involve a star-studded cast. Max's Euphoria has spent more than its fair share of time creating its seasons over the years. Since the show aired in 2019, it's had several hiatuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a writers and actors strike, and the influx of opportunities for its main cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi.

Fans have only seen two seasons of Euphoria within five years. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has confirmed it will return in January 2025. Unfortunately, one of its cast members, Storm Reid, announced she wouldn't be one of the stars returning to the series for Season 3. The actor played Zendaya's younger sister, Gia Bennett, for two seasons. So, what caused Stormi to leave?

Why did Storm Reid leave 'Euphoria?'

On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, Storm attended the Governors Awards. During the event, she spoke to a red-carpet correspondent from Rotten Tomatoes who asked her if she was excited about Season 3 of Euphoria. Storm confirmed she was excited for the season but would only enjoy it as a viewer.

“I’m very excited for Season 3," she said, adding, "Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO."

Storm Reid shares she will not be returning for #Euphoria Season 3 at the #GovernorsAwards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/Lv2EckSwKg — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 20, 2024

The actor added that while her journey as Gia ended after Season 2, she was grateful to the cast and crew for the opportunity. "Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon," Storm added. "I’m forever grateful, forever indebted. And I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store. I’m very excited.”

As for what led to her departure, Storm didn't delve into any details. However, the Wrinkle In Time star has continued working during Euphoria's hiatus, including roles on The Nun II, The Last of Us, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Storm also has a production studio with her mom, Robyn Simpson, called A Seed & Wings Productions.

Storm isn't the only cast member to leave Euphoria as the show sorts out Season 3. In April 2023, Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, announced that she was leaving the show. News of her exit came after HBO denied the reports of a “toxic” workplace environment.

While Barbie didn't share if the "toxic workplace" rumors were true, she shared she and the network made a "mutual decision" that it was best for her to leave.