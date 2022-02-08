'Euphoria' Is Being Accused of Glorifying Drug Use

Scientific American reported that in 2009, "20 controlled studies by statisticians Wei Pan, then at the University of Cincinnati, and Haiyan Bai of the University of Central Florida revealed that teens enrolled in the program were just as likely to use drugs as were those who received no intervention."

The failure of D.A.R.E. is partially based on the fact that the programs were short, only a few months long, and involved little interaction between students. It was just a cop telling kids to say no.