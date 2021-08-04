Max Schmidt Ran One of Germany's Largest Online Drug Websites — and He Has No Remorse

Netflix's already-popular show How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) told the based-in-truth story of a teenager who sold drugs online in an effort to win back his ex-girlfriend. The series has three seasons already available, and in accordance with the new season, the streaming company has also released a documentary on the story that inspired the film.

Maximilian Schmidt was just a teenager in Leipzig, Germany, when he started one of the biggest drug empires in the country from his bedroom.