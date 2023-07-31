Home > Television > Euphoria 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Has Died at 25 On July 31, 2023, it was reported that 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud had passed away at age 25 in his family's home in Oakland, Calif. By Jamie Lee Jul. 31 2023, Published 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Monday, July 31, 2023, it was reported that up-and-coming actor Angus Cloud, who portrayed the fan-favorite Fez on HBO's controversial hit series Euphoria, had passed away. He was only 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we take a look at what we know so far about Angus's untimely death — including what his family has said.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Angus Cloud's cause of death?

Per TMZ, Angus — who was born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey — died at his family's home in Oakland, Calif. While Angus's family has not specified the young actor's cause of death, they seemed to indicate in their statement that his passing may have had something to do with his grieving of his beloved father, who recently passed away.

The family told the outlet: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement went on: "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Article continues below advertisement

The family concluded their statement with: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Along with his star-making role on Euphoria, Angus has been in the films North Hollywood and The Line and appeared in music videos for Becky G and Juice WRLD. He is set to appear in two upcoming films called Your Lucky Day and Freaky Tales, the latter of which focuses on "four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland, Calif., [that] will tell about the love of music, movies, people, places and memories beyond our knowable universe."