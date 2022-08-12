Angus Cloud's Scar Story Reveals He Has Something in Common With His 'Euphoria' Character

While there have only been two seasons of Euphoria, but it's safe to say it’s one of the most talked-about HBO Max series in existence. Zendaya takes the lead in the show as a drug-addicted teenager who's struggling to get over her demons while surrounded by other teens with problems of their own.

Angus Cloud plays one of those troubled characters — a dropout named Fezco who earns his money selling drugs. Even though his income isn't earned in the most savory of ways, the character has still come to be beloved by viewers.