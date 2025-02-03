Actor Sterling K. Brown Has Two Children and a Long-Time Partner The actor has two children and has been a father for more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 3 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's likely to be best known as one of the Pearson kids on This Is Us for the rest of his life, Sterling K. Brown has built up an impressive body of work since he came to prominence a little more than a decade ago. That run of success includes Paradise, a twisty thriller that immediately captured audiences with its fascinating premise.

As Sterling continues to experience a variety of professional successes, many want to know more about whether the actor has any children. Here's what we know.

Who are Sterling K. Brown's children?

Sterling and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathé met at Standford University, where they were both part of the class of 2001. The two dated on and off and eventually eloped in 2006 before having a more formal ceremony the next year. Ryan has an acting career of her own, and even appeared in a few episodes of This Is Us, although she didn't share any scenes with her husband.

Ryan and Sterling have two sons: Andrew, who was born in 2011, and Amare, who was born in 2015. In a post on Instagram from 2022, Sterling reflected on fatherhood and his own relationship with his kids. "When I was a kid, my mom would frequently say, '18 years goes by real fast.' I think she knew that once I graduated, life would take me someplace other than home," he wrote.

"And there was joy for what the future would hold but also a bitter sweetness in knowing that our time under the same roof would be limited. Today, is the beginning of 6th grade and 1st grade. And I know exactly what my mom meant! #TimeFliesWhenYoureSurroundedByLove❤️," the post continued. It's clear that Sterling has treasured being a father, even as he's been careful not to expose his sons to the pressures of Hollywood.

Sterling and Ryan currently host a podcast called We Don't Always Agree, a show about learning and growing together and the healthy disagreements that all couples face over the course of their relationship. Parenthood is obviously just one of the topics the two cover on the show, but it's clearly an important one for both of them as they navigate their shared lives.

"Fatherhood is everything to me, man," Sterling told Salon. "The best role I had is the day my first son was born, and I got to call myself a father for the first time. I only had a dad for a limited amount of time—10 years—and to step into his shoes and pass on the love I had to my son is everything. I enjoy paternalist roles because I enjoyed the dad I had and who is still with me in my heart."