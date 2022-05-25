'This Is Us' Concludes Its Six-Season Run on NBC — Will There Be a Spin-Off?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of This Is Us.

One of the most beloved family dramas concluded with a tear-jerker episode on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Transporting viewers to a calm Saturday at the lively Pearson home, the Season 6 finale calls on viewers to treasure the beauty of everyday life. With its poignant depiction of Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) funeral, it provides some much-needed closure. However, the question remains: Will there be a This Is Us spin-off?