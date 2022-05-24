Logo
Some of the Saddest Moments From 'This Is Us' Will Definitely Make You Cry

(Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers on the saddest scenes between Seasons 1 and 6 of This Is Us.)

It’s probably not the best idea in the world to watch a show like This Is Us unless you have a box of Kleenex nearby. The reason why? This show is almost guaranteed to make you cry! This Is Us is considered one of the most emotional dramas to land on television ever.

The storylines intertwine in the most beautiful ways, but there are also tons of heartbreaking moments popping up around every corner. These are some of the saddest moments from the entire series.

Miguel's realization about Rebecca in Season 6, Episode 15

Miguel on This is Us
Source: NBC

One of the saddest moments from This Is Us happens during Season 6, Episode 15. It’s extremely important to Miguel that he’s able to take care of Rebecca, but this is the moment he learns that he is unable to continue being her sole caretaker.

His face upon hearing the news is soul-crushing.

The death of Jack’s mother in Season 6, Episode 4

Jack on This is Us
Source: NBC

Every single death that takes place in This Is Us is beyond sad to witness, but the death of Jack’s mother truly stands out among the rest.

During Season 6, Episode 4, Jack absorbs the realization that his mother is actually dead. His emotions completely consume him as he sobs, “I don’t have a mom anymore."

The reveal of Beth's backstory in Season 3, Episode 13

Beth on This is Us
Source: NBC

Season 3, Episode 13 of This Is Us shed a lot of light on Beth's backstory. Up until that point, it was unclear how much pain she actually endured.

Her father genuinely meant the world to her. When she lost him, her entire world was flipped upside down. It was hard for her to figure out how to move on without her father actively in her life.

Jack's death in Season 2, Episode 14

Rebecca on This is Us
Source: NBC

There’s no doubt about the fact that Jack's death was incredibly shocking for viewers of This Is Us. It happened in Season 2, Episode 14 as one of the most shocking moments of the entire series.

Rebecca was getting a snack from the vending machine when Jack passed away in his hospital bed. She was completely shocked by the news.

William's death in Season 1, Episode 16

William on This Is Us
Source: NBC

During Season 1, Episode 16, William revealed that he was scared of dying. No one really knows what happens after we close our eyes for good, after all.

Fortunately for William, his biological son was there to comfort him. Randall not only talked to him to soothe the moment, but he also climbed into the hospital bed with his father.

Jack and Rebecca lose a child in Season 1, Episode 1.

Jack and Rebecca
Source: nbc

The very first episode of This Is Us was already bringing on the waterworks for viewers when Jack and Rebecca learned about the death of one of their triplets.

Dr. K broke the news to Jack about the loss of one of the babies during the labor process. Jack’s reaction was filled with complete and utter devastation.

